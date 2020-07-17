North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 850 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 100.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 282.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 84.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.