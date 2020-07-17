North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 83,600 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,600 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 2.54% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMCF. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.65. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

