North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 53,575 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,575 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $409,051.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,905 shares in the company, valued at $670,841.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,893 shares of company stock valued at $901,993 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

