North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 5,010 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 49.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Northern Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Northern Trust by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.