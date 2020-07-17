North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 23,323 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,323 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after buying an additional 4,944,811 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79. The firm has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

