North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 118 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.87.

Shares of DE opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

