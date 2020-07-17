North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 107.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,450 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4,196.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 579,103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 650,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 230,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 207,721 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,544,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 189,747 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.89 million, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

