North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.06% of Banner worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Banner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Banner in the second quarter worth $245,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Banner by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 17.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Banner by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

