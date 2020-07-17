North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases New Position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.24% of Apogee Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $605.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

