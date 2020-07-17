North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 3,650 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 467,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 316.6% during the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 36,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.0% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 27,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

