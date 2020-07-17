North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 20,353 Shares of A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,353 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 3.94% of A. H. Belo worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 31,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Beckert bought 15,000 shares of A. H. Belo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,779 shares of company stock valued at $51,150. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut A. H. Belo from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

AHC opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. A. H. Belo Corp has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.83.

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. A. H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.

About A. H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

