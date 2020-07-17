North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 12,700 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.05% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.37. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

