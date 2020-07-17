North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $165.45 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $158.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $2,199,352.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at $18,858,084,615.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

