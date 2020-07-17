North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 6,847.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth $64,351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,007,000 after purchasing an additional 791,364 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after purchasing an additional 268,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 292.08, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $130.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 53.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.66%.

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.