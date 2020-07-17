North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $609,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,944,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,200,989,000 after acquiring an additional 886,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Oracle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $56.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

