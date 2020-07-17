North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

