North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.91.

WMT stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.79. The company has a market cap of $372.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

