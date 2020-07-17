North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.22 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $19,416,210,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $829,740,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $583,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

NYSE CL opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

