North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.10% of Epizyme worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Epizyme by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Epizyme by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Epizyme Inc has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,111.58% and a negative return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Ros sold 112,003 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $2,378,943.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,367.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 20,000 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,898 shares of company stock worth $2,930,298. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.