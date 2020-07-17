North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

