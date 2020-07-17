North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,389 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 2.41% of Lee Enterprises worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 24.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 158,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 151,577 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 159.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 217,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEE opened at $0.89 on Friday. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $121.37 million during the quarter.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

