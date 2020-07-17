North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

NYSE MO opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.