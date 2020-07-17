North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys Shares of 14,645 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,474,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get GATX alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens raised shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

GATX stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. GATX’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.