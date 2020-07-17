North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 169 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,668.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.7% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $95.70 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

