North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1,070.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $76.65 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.77.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.