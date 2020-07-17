North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 77.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW stock opened at $333.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.73.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.58.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.