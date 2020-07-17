Norman Broadbent (LON:NBB) Trading Down 4%

Norman Broadbent Plc (LON:NBB) shares were down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 13,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.72. The company has a market cap of $3.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Norman Broadbent news, insider Stephen James Smith purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,307.16).

Norman Broadbent Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital consultancy company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides talent acquisition and advisory services, including board and executive search, senior interim management, leadership consulting and assessment, and mezzanine level search.

