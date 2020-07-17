NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.42.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Research analysts expect that NITTO DENKO COR/ADR will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

