NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Stock Price Up 4.5%

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88, approximately 758 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of -0.78.

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.