Nexus (NXS) Achieves Market Cap of $12.19 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Nexus has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and $60,967.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002063 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

