NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $8.15. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. NextCure shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 3,017,871 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXTC. ValuEngine upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities cut NextCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 277.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 1,564.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 531.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 56,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextCure Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

