Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,217 shares of company stock worth $7,439,856. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

