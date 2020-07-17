Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Newmark Security PLC (LON:NWT) were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02), approximately 480,549 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 695% from the average daily volume of 60,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of $5.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Newmark Security Company Profile (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and supplies products and services for the security of assets and personnel. It operates in two segments, Electronic and Asset Protection. The Electronic segment designs, manufactures, and distributes access-control systems comprising hardware and software for security installation companies; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems for value-added resellers.

