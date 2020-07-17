Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Newater Technology stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. Newater Technology has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02.

Get Newater Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newater Technology stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.15% of Newater Technology worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Newater Technology, Inc is a wastewater purification treatment company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Newater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.