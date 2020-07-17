New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.74. New Residential Investment shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 7,266,274 shares.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.82.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,553.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

