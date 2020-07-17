New Gold Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.30 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on New Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$1.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.04. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -12.71.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$191.03 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

