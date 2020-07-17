Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 27,821 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $99.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

