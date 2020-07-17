Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $35.88 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

JNJ stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $390.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.