Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.98. Neuronetics shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 554,400 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 495,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 209.6% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 476,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 322,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Neuronetics by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Neuronetics by 155.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 125,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

