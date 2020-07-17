Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $289,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,257,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,162 shares of company stock valued at $13,536,820 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,020,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 187,960 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

