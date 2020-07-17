Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NBW opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

