Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Netflix updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.09-2.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $523.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.71.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.