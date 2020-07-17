Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Sell Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.18.

Netflix stock opened at $523.26 on Friday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $230.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,211.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

