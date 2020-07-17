Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $530.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $475.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $523.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Netflix by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

