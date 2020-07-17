Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $523.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $454.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.86. The company has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

