Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as a nutrition supplement company. It develops and produces cannabis products, marine oils, seed oils and pet supplements. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., formerly known as Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $314.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 204.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 426,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 333.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178,192 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 55.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.