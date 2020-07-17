Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOS opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Neos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,559,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 135,859 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. 39.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

