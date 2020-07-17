nDEX Price Hits $0.0000 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One nDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. nDEX has a total market cap of $16,085.31 and $17.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, nDEX has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com . The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

