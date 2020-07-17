National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

National Retail Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. National Retail Properties has a payout ratio of 132.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Retail Properties to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.65. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

