National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 296,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NOV stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

